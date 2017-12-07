LETTER: Two excellent local events

Recently, I have attended two excellent local events.

On a Wednesday evening, I went to see Rustington Players in The Flint Street Nativity. I laughed a lot, but also nearly cried over some of the children’s home situations. It was fun, but also thought-provoking.

On the Friday evening I was performing as an angel myself in the Nativity plays at the Littlehampton lights switch-on.

This was something new for Littlehampton Churches Together and we were so glad to have the opporunity to be part of another great community event and to remind people that Jesus is the real ‘reason for the season’, and then to see what else was going on.

I was very impressed by the whole programme.

There was something for everyone and I know that neither event would have happened without lots of hard work, planning and preparing.

So, congratulations and many thanks to Rustington Players and to all involved in the Littlehampton lights switch-on.

We hope to be performing the Nativity again next year. Happy Christmas!

Di Brown

Broadmark Lane, Rustington