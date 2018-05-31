LETTER: Tree means a safety lottery

I am amazed at the positioning of this tree in Shoreham High Street (see picture, above).

It blocks the view to traffic from the right so it’s a lottery whether you pull out or not.

Maybe the person putting it there is not a driver.

Four words come to mind: ‘accident waiting to happen’.

Mark Gretton

Bishops close

Lancing

