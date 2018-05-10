LETTER: Time to accept majority’s view?

A.D. Freeman writes as the concluding paragraph to his letter (May 3): “As a Remainer, I wonder how many Brexiteers continue with the view that to exchange the EU trading for the vision of massive new trade makes any sense.”

Of course it makes sense to re-establish Great Britain as an independent free trading nation, as we once were and can be again.

Rather than ‘remain’ a member of a protectionist bloc where we cannot trade freely with the rest of the world as we once did, I along with a healthy majority of the British people arrived at that decision via the referendum.

Isn’t it time A.D. Freeman accepted the majority decision, along with the others who voted remain?

Martyn Booker

Orchard Avenue, Worthing

