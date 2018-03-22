LETTER: Time for change on the railways

I had a similar experience with Southern Rail to Frank Jones (letters, March 8).

Having arrived from Portugal, I went to Gatwick Airport’s station to discover the 10.19 to Littlehampton was delayed.

It finally arrived about 10.35 and we were told the front four coaches would go to Eastbourne and rear eight to Littlehampton.

On arrival at Haywards Heath this was changed to front eight to Eastbourne and rear four to Littlehampton.

It was then announced that the rear four coaches would travel non-stop to Littlehampton! I think if Southern Railway had their way they would run all their trains non-stop and the government would not do anything. It really is an awful service and it’s time we had a decent company to run it.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road, Littlehampton

