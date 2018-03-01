LETTER: The training of astronauts...

Please find below an email that I have forwarded to NASA and West Sussex County Council, regarding the unearthly state of our carriageways...

Dear NASA,

It has come to my attention that, on your future manned mission to Mars, you may be considering utilising the Moon as a base before heading off into deeper space.

Training astronauts and testing vehicles for this environment must be laborious and expensive, as I imagine there are few places on Earth with conditions as inhospitable as the Moon.

With that in mind, may I invite you to contact West Sussex County Council in the United Kingdom and they will be able to direct you to the Steyning turn-off of the Shoreham Flyover roundabout. The road surface there is pockmarked with so many craters and potholes that it would surely test the durability of your finest lunar rover to its limit, as it totally knackers the suspension on my Vauxhall Corsa on my way back from Lidl.

Paul Goodwin

Abbey Road Steyning

