LETTER: ‘The silence is deafening...’

I am extremely disappointed in a lot of the members of our local (Adur) Council.

In my letter regarding the ‘Search for the missing infrastructure’, I asked (reasonably, I thought) ‘...if a kindly local councillor...’ could help with the detail of the missing new improved roads etc...

It’s a shame that no local councillor(s) at Adur could be bothered, it seems, to assist in this search or even attempt to defend or articulate the reasons for the absence of infrastructure that has clearly led to the increase in gridlocked traffic on the already ‘toxic’ high street in Shoreham, the rise of dangerous air pollutants and life-threatening reduction in air quality.

Well, the silence is deafening! I’ll ask again – where is the infrastructure that local people are still searching for? The increased infrastructure that some may have expected to accompany Ropetackle, not to mention the current development on the site of the Parcelforce depot? Where are the new doctors, schools and actual room to move around in between the high-rise, overpriced, ‘luxury’ eyesores?

Principally, where are the extra roads to cope with the increase in cars?

Perhaps more importantly, where is the truly affordable (by local standards and wage structures) housing that the local community so desperately needs and what percentage of new and recent developments meet this criteria?

Over to you, councillors – you have the (Herald) microphone!

Oh and by the way, if you’re looking for the missing existing (previously) reasonably priced housing in Shoreham and Lancing, I’ve found it!

You’ll find it on Air BnB being touted at circa £50 to £85 per night – these newly arrived second (and third) ‘Londonite’ home-owners in Adur are so good for the local community!

Sean Ridley

Brighton Road

Lancing

