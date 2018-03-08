LETTER: The plight of child refugees

Today in the UK, child refugees who have fled the horrors of war and persecution continue to be separated from their families because of unfair and restrictive rules.

These children are some of the most vulnerable in the country. Arriving alone in Britain, facing a multitude of new difficulties and challenges – a new language and culture as well as the psychological fallout from incredibly traumatic experiences in their home country – many now face the heart-breaking prospect that they may never see their parents or siblings again.

On Friday, March 16, a debate in Parliament could change the rules. But we need MPs to show they take this issue seriously and attend the vote. We are urging Tim Loughton to attend the debate and help bring refugee families back together.

Peter Bedwell

Secretary, Shoreham & Worthing Amnesty Group, The Avenue, Shoreham

