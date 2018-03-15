LETTER: The NHS in our local area...

As we all know, the NHS is overstretched and undermanned (mainly due to the lack of foresight and inability to do what is necessary by successive governments).

Therefore, we should try to understand and be patient when at the surgery or hospital – with the doctors, nurses and all the staff. Then there is a greater likelihood that we will be looked after the way we would like.

John Houghton

Ambrose Place

Worthing

