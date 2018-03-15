LETTER: That Teville Gate car park...

Yes, our Worthing multi-storey car park is not much to look at, but pulling it down will only provide space for one-fifth of the vehicles.

Where are the rest going to park?

Barry Mitchell

Brighton Road

Worthing

