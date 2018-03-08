LETTER: Thanks to our mayor for show

The town mayor’s charity gala performance, Curtain Up! was really enjoyable and there was so much variety.

There were selections from musicals, adult tap, ballet, dancing – it was all just amazing!

There are just so many people to praise and to thank for making this show such a success, and I enjoyed every minute.

Thank you to mayor Billy for such a good idea in deciding to stage this show.

June Caffyn, Joyce Close, Wick

