LETTER: Thanks to all those who voted

I would like to thank all those who voted for Labour candidates on Thursday, May 3.

Since 2016, the Labour representation on Adur council has increased from one to seven councillors and on Worthing Council from zero to five councillors.

Whether or not they supported us, I am sure all your readers will agree that a strong opposition is a requirement of a healthy democracy. We look forward to representing our constituents and holding the majority parties to account.

Councillor Les Alden

East Worthing & Shoreham Labour Party,

Kings Walk, Shoreham Beach

