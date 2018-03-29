LETTER: Thanks to all for care

I am writing this to say thank-you to the paramedics, and staff at Worthing Hospital A&E and emergency floor departments.

On March 18, I was not feeling well and rang for an ambulance. This arrived quite quickly, I was examined and diagnosed very quickly – the end result being that I was taken to the A&E department of Worthing Hospital, connected to a heart monitor and eventually admitted to the emergency floor of this hospital, being detained for observation overnight.

Thank you to all concerned with my care and welfare during this period.

B.L. Turrell

Nursery Close

Shoreham

