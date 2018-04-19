LETTER: Thanks for the support

On behalf of the Royal Air Force Association (Worthing Branch), I would like to thank the Worthing Symphony Orchestra for allowing us to collect before and after the RAF Centenary Concert, at the Assembly Hall.

The sum collected was £240. A thank-you also needs to go to 45F Squadron for their assistance in this.

Wendy Merritt

Treasurer, Worthing RAFA Branch, Franklin Road, Worthing

