LETTER: Sussex’s own patron saint

I read with interest Mr Harman’s letter (May 3) explaining his disappointment with how England marks its patron saint’s day.

Some believe St George never actually came to England. I can though save Mr Harman, for we here in Sussex have our own patron saint. Saint Richard was a 13th-century Bishop of Chichester and his day is celebrated on June 16.

So, Mr Harman, go out on that day and see the martlets flags flying.

Ian Steedman

St George’s Road, Worthing

