LETTER: ‘Surely a big contradiction?’

Once upon a time, just a few years ago, there was a respected and independent department responsible for looking after the UK’s borders.

It dealt with commercial and passenger traffic having centuries of practical, hands-on experience.

Government, however, decided to disband HM Customs and Excise and replace it with a border force. Its first attempt resulted in failure and they started again with our current border force.

It has been announced that 1,000 staff are to be recruited to secure our borders and at the same time our only land boundary can be managed with technology! Surely a very big contradiction.

If we are to have Brexit and protect our borders it must be done properly.

As a Remainer, I wonder how many Brexiteers continue with the view that to exchange the EU trading for the vision of massive new trade makes any sense.

A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Avenue Worthing

---

