LETTER: Supporting our military charities

The Help for Heroes concert at Worthing on Easter Saturday raised £4,500 for a great cause.

And what a fantastic show it was. A stage full of brilliant young musicians from Lancing and Sompting Concert Band, Chichester University Big Band and soloists from the West End delighted a big audience. Plus, we had the bonus of local group As We Are knocking out some up-to-the-minute pop to whoops and cheers.

Another military charity, Blind Veterans, is challenging local people to take a trip down a zip wire to raise funds for ex-service men and women. In charge of the zip wire challenge, the Royal Marines will launch you off the top of St Dunstans – now called the Blind Veterans UK centre – to a safe landing on the grassy slopes.

They say the views out to sea are – interesting.

On April 21/22, I will be testing the Zip Wire Challenge myself. No age limit. We have a couple of 80-plus signed up. And if they can do it, so can you. To register ring Mandy Wintle on 01273 391489.

Graham Forshaw

Parklands Avenue

Goring

