LETTER: Support for the Worthing wheel

I was driving along Worthing’s lovely seafront – palm trees, rows of white lights – when I turned left and came upon an unusual sight through showers and sunshine.

Have the aliens arrived? Sparkling white pods with spotlights all around.

With my own eyes, I look up – it’s not martians, but Worthing people enjoying the flight.

What a great place. So grab your pennies and your friends because it’s only settled here for a few more days before it’s off to a new site.

Carol Molineaux

Langham Gardens Worthing

