LETTER: Strive to provide best education

I was very honoured to receive the award for inspirational teacher at the West Sussex Education Awards.

However, I feel that it is vital to recognises that every teacher is inspirational and works extremely hard to provide our young people with the opportunities to succeed.

I was unfortunate to leave school having gained no qualifications but through the support of Northbrook College and Chichester College I was able to receive the support I needed to overcome my dyslexia and gain a business IT degree from the University of Chichester and a masters in education from the University of Southampton.

I teach because I want to help my students to develop the skills they need to excel in life and develop a thirst for lifelong learning.

I am very lucky to work for Felpham Community College which is a fantastic place work and for students to learn and develop the skills they need to tackle life head on. Teachers in West Sussex do face challenges such as the current funding crisis. However, we are lucky to have head teachers like Jules White and Mark Anstiss and many more who are working extremely hard to address this and the public support has been fantastic.

I know that we will all continue to strive to provide the best education possible for the young people of West Sussex.

Aaron Connor

Felpham Community College

Felpham Way, Felpham

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.