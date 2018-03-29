LETTER: Speed signs preferable

I have noted the Littlehampton Gazette online article relating to the current road works in Angmering and am disappointed to see that some 200 adverse comments on Facebook have been represented by a single comment attributed to me indicating that the scheme was a complete fiasco and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

While it is true that I said that, the words have been somewhat taken out of context as they also very much related to the implementation fiasco and confusion caused by the works. Angmering Parish Council and West Sussex County Council (WSCC) have been given the opportunity to comment but no reference is made in your article to the severe reservations that Angmering residents had expressed on the scheme when presented with an almost fait accompli situation after WSCC and the parish council had been secretly designing the scheme without residents’ views over several years.

When the so-called ‘consultation’ was presented to the village, the feedback indicated that speed humps and tables were not what a majority of people wanted. After some minor concessions, WSCC pushed ahead with their intended programme.

Recently, there has been national concern over this type of traffic calming.

My personal view, and that of many others, was that vehicle miles-per-hour speed-indicator signs would have been far more effective and, of course, considerably cheaper to implement.

Neil Rogers-Davis

Greenwood Drive

Angmering

