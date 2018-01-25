LETTER: Spectacular afternoon

Leaving behind a freezing cold, wet and windy Sunday, we entered The Windmill Theatre for a spectacular afternoon of Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s pantomime – Dick Whittington.

And what a show it was, we were soon booing the baddie – King Rat – and cheering the hapless Jack – not forgetting to shout out to him to ‘pull his socks up’ every time he appeared on stage!

The Panto Dame didn’t disappoint – in fact, every well-cast member of the show added their own sprinkle of magic dust to their particular character.

The scenery was outstanding – worthy of any London stage production. There were sewers engulfing Old London Town – complete with Big Ben – amazing!

Plenty of audience participation – everyone (trying) to copy the dance moves – solo songs were beautifully sung, and the costumes jaw dropping. In real traditional pantomime style, every excited child was given a balloon upon leaving. Nearly forgot – the grandchildren loved it, too! Oh yes they did.

Julie Covey & Keith Croft

Beacon Way

Littlehampton

