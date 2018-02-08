LETTER: So many people have benefitted

I read with interest the letter in last week’s Herald from the president of the bowls tournament.

However, I cannot understand why it has taken so long for someone to make such a complaint.

So many people over many years have benefitted from this event.

Shirley Brett

Park Road, Worthing

