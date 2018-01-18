LETTER: Siren mystery is solved...

Very interesting to read your report regarding the history lesson at Broadwater School on Friday, January 12.

My husband was in our garden up at Mill Lane, High Salvington, when he came in and declared: “I think we had better run for cover, it sounds as if World War Two has returned!”

Yes, we had memories, but where was today’s siren coming from. Thanks for your report – mystery solved.

Jackie Paine

Mill Lane

High Salvington

