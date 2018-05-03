LETTER: Silent killer – it’s good to talk

Prostate cancer is known as the silent killer.

Around 44,000 men are diagnosed with this disease each year and it is now the most common cancer.

One in eight men are likely to get it at some time.

It is known as the silent killer as it appears that most men are reluctant to talk about it.

But it’s not all doom and gloom because, of the 50 per cent of men who develop this cancer over the age of 60, only ten per cent of them will find it become life threatening.

So the message is, early action really pays off.

Those in the know say that most men with early prostate cancer don’t show any unusual symptoms until it’s too late.

So what should you do? Take a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test or consult your local GP practice.

Listening to the experts – Professor Colin Cooper, chair of cancer genetics at the University of East Anglia has successfully identified the different forms of prostate cancer that exist – and they are beginning to trial ground breaking tests which will directly impact on the lives of newly diagnosed men.

According to the professor, early signs of a health concern are passing urine many times at night, blood in the urine, and lower abdominal pain.

Worthing Lions club members are doing their bit and will be supporting another PSA testing event in Worthing in September (date to be announced) to engage with residents and give them the chance to at least talk about their concerns and be tested.

The Prostate Cancer UK and NHS websites will also provide more useful information and advice.

Gentlemen, just get it checked out. We think you are worth it.

Hazel Thorpe

Vice-president, Worthing Lions International,

High Street

Tarring

