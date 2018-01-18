LETTER: Show could be very short...

Under the heading ‘BBC series needs wartime stories’, the Herald said that the broadcaster was looking for people who can share stories of childhood during the First World War.

It clearly never thought this one through, because the youngest resident of Sussex with such memories would now be at least 105 years old!

It looks as though it’s going to be a very short show when it finally arrives on our screens!

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent

Lancing

