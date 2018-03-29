LETTER: Shopmobility: help is at hand

As a volunteer and trustee for Worthing & Bognor Shopmobility, I thought I would share a little bit about the organisation.

We hire out mobility scooters, wheelchairs and other mobility aids for people who have short or long-term difficulties with mobility. You do not have to be registered disabled, in receipt of disability benefit or a Blue Badge Holder to use our services, anyone is welcome.

We provide daily, weekly or longer-term hire at very competitive rates.

We can even deliver to your home address within the local area of Worthing/Bognor for a small delivery charge.

One-off hires are more than welcome. If you are planning a day trip or a holiday we have a range of portable scooters which fit into the boot of a car.

You will always be sure of a warm welcome at Worthing Shopmobility (Liverpool Gardens car park) and Shopmobility (Belmont Street car park).

Martine Walters

St Andrews Close

Ferring

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.