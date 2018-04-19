LETTER: Searching for a shipmate

I would be very much obliged if you could help me find a former shipmate.

Sixty years ago next February, Beaumont Pontin and about 15 others joined HMS St Vincent for basic training in the Royal Navy.

I am trying to get as many former members as possible for our 60th reunion, and would very much like to find Beaumont, whom I am told came from the Worthing area.

He will be 75 this year, and if anyone has any information on him I would be obliged if they would contact me at sidanning@virginmedia.com or 01752 206600.

Sid Anning

Antony Gardens Plymouth

---

