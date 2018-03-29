LETTER: Remembrance closure support

I am writing to commend and to thank Sir Peter Bottomley for signing Early Day Motion 1036 calling for retail closure across the UK for Remembrance Sunday 2018.

Remembrance Sunday 2018 falls exactly on November 11, Armistice Day, exactly 100 years since the guns fell silent.

Hence the prima facie case for retail closure across the UK for Remembrance Sunday 2018 to enhance the peace and decorum inherent in Remembrance Sunday and for working people and their families to partake in the Remembrance Sunday events in their communities.

The necessary piece of legislation to provide for retail closure across the UK for Remembrance Sunday 2018 will be an excellent opportunity for all MPs and peers to rise above their daily divides and come together in genuine unity.

John Barstow

Member, Usdaw Executive Council, Fittleworth, Pulborough

