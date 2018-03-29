LETTER: Remembering town crier

In the Autumn of 1976, councillor Winnie Frampton, the then mayor of Worthing, wrote to all leaders of Worthing and district societies and clubs.

She asked what we could do to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and would we attend a meeting to discuss this with the council.

I had an idea and asked to meet the mayor to put the suggestion of a pageant and procession entitled ‘Great Britain through the ages’, where participants could choose a piece of British history and put it on a float.

This was accepted with great enthusiasm and a committee formed to organise this massive event.

I then thought we needed a town crier to lead the procession and compère the pageant in Palatine Park, and duly asked the Edwardian club to organise a competition to find one.

It was held in front of the Guildbourne Centre on a beautiful sunny day and Worthing’s new town crier was appointed.

This is where I am hoping that someone will know the name of the town crier from autumn 1976 to 1977. I cannot believe that I did not record it but that is the case.

In 1980, the borough council appointed Phillip Holliday as town crier, who performed the role for several years until his death a few years later.

Please respond to the Herald if you can help.

Jacky Hetherington (Emery)

Trent Road, Goring

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.