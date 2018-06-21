LETTER: Referendum #2 – is it too late?

The worst way to run a democracy, must be through simplistic and manipulative referenda. Even today nobody really knows what people really wanted from being in or being out of the EU.

It may be doubted that Parliament had much idea of the complexity involved, and about having England versus Scotland versus Ireland versus Victoriana versus the Never Never Land.

Is it too late for us to hold a more-informed referendum, with a few questions about degrees of autonomy?

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

