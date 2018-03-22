LETTER: Quite a hike to crematorium

I read with interest the improvements that are to be made to Worthing crematorium waiting areas and disabled access to toilets.

It’s a real pity that there was no mention of improvements to accessing the crematorium for those who don’t have transport. It’s quite a hike from the entrance to the chapels if you are on foot. What do other readers think?

Peter Saggs

Brendon Road

Worthing

