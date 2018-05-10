LETTER: Privatisation a disaster for rail

Privatisation has proved to be a disaster for Britain’s railway network.

Travel on the railways today is an endless round of delays and cancellations.

This didn’t happen in the good old days of British Railways. The service then was punctual and reliable, and fares were reasonable.

Privatisation has simply resulted in inefficiency and sky-high ticket prices.

The railways are an indispensable social service and it is wrong that the personal profit of directors and shareholders should take precedence over the welfare of the travelling public.

The Corbyn agenda advocates renationalisation of the railways. I would go further than this and place all the essential utilities under public ownership.

Private profit has its place in the arena of private business, but not in those services upon which the public welfare depends.

I. Fox

Rope Walk, Littlehampton

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.