LETTER: Prank must have taken all night

In 1963, I was a pupil at Andrew Cairns Boys School in Littlehampton.

Two boys in another class had played an April Fool stunt on the town in 1962, and in 1963 they painted the footprints along the seafront.

It must have taken them all night, the track was over a mile long. The prints lasted a decade or more. I don’t remember if they wore away or if the council eventually cleaned them up.

They were impressively lifelike, not the plastic imitations shown on your newspaper’s Facebook page.

Peter Allen

Dappers Lane

Angmering