LETTER: Police station images sought

I am trying to locate some photos of Shoreham Police Station from the 1960s.

I was born on the Shoreham side of Kingston Lane in the early ’50s. I grew up in Shoreham but now live in Hailsham. My grandfather was the chairman of Shoreham for many years, something the family have always boasted about.

My two granddaughters currently go to play school in the old building at the bottom of Brunswick Road. I have explained that it was a police station but I can’t prove it to them. Can anyone help, please? Yours hopefully,

David Elphick

Beuzeville Avenue

Hailsham



