LETTER: Please be more considerate

Ah, a rare ‘spring-like’ day with reasonable temperatures and a welcome short respite from the endless wet weather of late. A few hours to enjoy the outdoors.

An ideal time to tackle the garden so badly in need of attention. A time to be able to hang some washing out in the fresh air. A time for children to ditch their Xboxes for a short while and play outside within the confines of their home.

Until someone decides that it is an ideal time to light that bonfire. The smoke fanning far and wide in the breeze and engulfing neighbouring properties.

An evening bonfire can be regarded as acceptable but early afternoon ‘burn-ups’ can disrupt activities and spoil what might have been a very pleasant outdoor pursuit and necessitate the closing of windows (thus depriving us of the fresh air that many of us enjoy when the weather permits) and the end to anything which may have been happening outdoors.

This all boils down to us being mindful of and considerate to the people around us. And while I am not advocating a ban on bonfires, I would just ask that they are timed to cause the least disruption to others.

Mrs B E Dunford

Whiteways Close

Littlehampton

