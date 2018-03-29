LETTER: Plastic’s impact on marine life

Despite living less than a mile from the coast, I never take my single-use plastic down to the beach and throw it into the sea.

Furthermore, I am reasonably confident that the local authority, which empties my dustbins, does not do this either.

I am, therefore, more than a little puzzled as to how a drastic reduction in single-use plastic, with the possibility of health risks and additional food waste, can possibly have any effect on marine pollution.

Perhaps somebody could explain this?

Mike Howard

Greentrees Crescent

Lancing

