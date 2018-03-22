LETTER: Permanent fixes for holes?

We keep seeing the same places needing reparation each year: is there not a more permanent solution? It can’t be cost effective.

Also, the issue surrounding historically ‘unadopted’ and ‘private’ roads where potholes are not dealt with by the property owners can surely not be right in urban areas in 2018.

There is statutory provision for this for such roads to become ‘adopted’ and then maintained at public expense or for the frontagers to be charged by the authorities for repair work done: it would be good if these issues in our town could be resolved once and for all in Worthing.

P. Stevens

Longlands Grove, Worthing

