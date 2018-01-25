LETTER: Panto was amazing

I attended the panto, Dick Whittington, on Sunday afternoon, at the Windmill Theatre and I really enjoyed it as always.

It was amazing and of course another triumph for the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society.

There are too many to name personally, but a big thank you to all the talented cast, the chorus, the musicians, the officers and the creative team!

June Caffyn

Joyce Close

Wick

