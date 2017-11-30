LETTER: Open letter to developers...

I note that many existing residents of Shoreham have embraced most of the points of objection to the overdevelopment of brownfield sites within the area.

I suggest that unless the developers can guarantee the provision of an affordable doctors’ surgery and dental clinic within their development, together with the provision of underground parking for a minimum of two vehicles per dwelling/household, there is little point in seeking the approval of the residents or ‘stakeholders’.

I could also suggest that the developers also make very large contributions towards the building of a new school/s for the local children.

I am in favour of developing the sites to a maximum of four storeys above ground level.

Our councillors need to seek a discussion with the relevant authorities regarding traffic management along the A259. I would suggest that the extra traffic caused by the riverbank development (alongside the Adur) will cause further traffic gridlock for much of the day – it is already very bad at peak periods, with attendant poor air quality.

The traffic system needs to be made one-way westwards from Kingston Lane as far as the Norfolk Bridge. Car parking along the High Street should be made in an angled echelon formation on one side only.

The route eastwards needs to be routed via the Old Shoreham Road at the Red Lion roundabout. That will overcome a great deal of the traffic congestion argument.

Chris West

East Meadway

Shoreham Beach