LETTER: Only one bus each hour?

Having travelled on the number 9 Stagecoach bus with my family from Shoreham on May 5, we were amazed the Mash Barn area of Lancing only had one bus service running in the area.

Furthermore, it only runs once an hour on weekdays.

It has no Sunday bus services, which is appalling in this day and age.

Gavin Muggeridge

Member of Worthing Transition Town,

Millfield, Sompting

