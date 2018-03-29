LETTER: On the topic of an A27 bypass...

May I suggest to those currently raising this issue again, the only way to get any action, rather than the usual words, is to threaten the safety of our current MPs’ seats.

Imagine a threat to two of the safest ‘blue’ seats if we all threatened to abstain or vote Green!

A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing

