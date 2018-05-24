LETTER: Not just two alternatives

In the conflict over Brexit, it is overlooked that there are not just two alternatives.

There are three terms – competition, co-operation, and integration.

As a nation we can go back to Victorian free-trade and competition. We can integrate into some super-state and culture such as Europe, and even globally.

Or we can co-operate in bringing sustainable wealth to everyone, and in preserving national identities in all aspects of culture.

In the long run, the economy should no longer be a problem, but human and natural diversity is currently being squandered.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

