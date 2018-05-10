LETTER: Natural world has its ‘values’

Those ‘who know the price of everything and the value of nothing. Those who consider social values to be on a par with globalised financial or economic ‘value’ appear whimsical to hard-nosed practical people who know otherwise.

In the wake of the Windrush debacle our absurdly binary politics will react and take us into the hands of insatiable commerce. Which only understands the word more, in profit, production, and population.

NIMBYs who rail at planning in the hands of statisticians and want to live in sensible villages, towns, and countryside, rather than anonymous conurbations and high-rise, will be ignored. They must think long-term. The natural world has its ‘values’ and they will not respect humanity for very long.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road,

East Preston

