LETTER: ‘National Service meant discipline’

My response to Colin Maroney (Opinion, April 12) is that National Service meant discipline. There’s not a lot of that these days, is there?

I never went to college but I brought up five daughters who have all made me proud.

Now I have reached the age of 81, I have ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, all of whom I am very proud of.

You don’t need to go to college to get respect, just discipline. ‘Actions speak louder than words’ was a saying of my mum and dad. How true is that?

Peggy Brassett

Granville Road Littlehampton

