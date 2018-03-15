LETTER: MP’s suggestion a welcome one

I am pleased that Sir Peter Bottomley, in his column, suggests early registration of young voters.

It is certainly a non-partisan approach on such matters. It would forestall delayed and failed registrations that marred last year’s general election in at least one consituency.

It would also require a date of birth to be associated with the voter on the register, to prevent underage voting. This could be useful to help trace any attempts by anybody to vote fraudulently in two constituencies.

Several students boasted on social media of voting twice last election. Only ten per cent of students doing so could have swung 20 to 30 seats, markedly affecting the overall result. So yes, Sir Peter, your suggestion is welcome, especially if implemented carefully.

Trevor Cave

Offington Lane, Worthing

