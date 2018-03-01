LETTER: More mindless vandalism

Reading about the recent episode of more mindless vandalism in Lancing, this time concerning the broken windows at the Queensway café, fills me with many negative feelings about the village in which I have been brought up.

When are the police going to stop burying their heads in the sand and actually do something about this ongoing antisocial behaviour that is, in my opinion, growing like a cancer?

I am afraid to say Lancing is no longer a safe place. Instead, you only have to drive through the village to see large numbers of youths out until very late at night doing exactly what they want to.

Being a North Lancing homeowner myself, I can’t express how relieved I was that the plans to build a café and farm shop in the grounds of Lancing Manor were thankfully thrown out and turned down unanimously by the councillors on the planning committee, hence avoiding the cancer of this ongoing antisocial behaviour spreading, and, indeed, in the process their sound judgement meaning a horrible situation has been averted.

C. Wigham

The Moorings North Lancing

