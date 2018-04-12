LETTER: More honest politics needed

Conservative election leaflets, now being delivered around Worthing, make a big deal about the regularity of bin collection, as if somehow electing a Labour councillor would mean fish heads all over the road.

The fact is, no single Labour candidate in Worthing has any plans to alter bin collections by so much as a whisker. Not by a second in the day. Not at all. No.

So why are they using this lie in their election material? Simple. A lot of their stuff this time is old-fashioned scare stories, smears and bogeymen.

They are embarrassed by their own party nationally, scared of losing seats and reacting with lies out of panic. This demeans political debate.

All towns and cities are different, with different problems and different solutions, but here is an interesting quote from Conservative controlled Horsham council: “We are making changes to the waste and recycling collection service across the whole of the Horsham district in a series of phases, beginning on February 5.

“You will still receive a weekly collection – recycling will be collected one week, and household waste collected the same day the following week.”

See what they did? Bins under these Tory councillors are only to be collected every two weeks but they worded it to pretend otherwise.

That is why I think we should vote Labour for a more honest kind of politics.

Paul Eustice

East Worthing and Shoreham Labour Party St Thomas’s Road Worthing

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.