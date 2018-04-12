LETTER: Making sense of Longest Bench

Thank you Patrick Mason (Gazette, April 5) for writing about the Longest Bench.

After years of asking why it was built, it now makes sense.

Why didn’t Arun District Council spend the money on seats we can sit on, and brick shelters we can sit in when it rains?

Also, I would still like to know why Granville Road never gets cleaned. I asked two Biffa workers why, and they told me its not on anyone’s list, so they are not allowed to sort the cleaning.

I sometimes think of getting a broom to sweep myself, but as we pay council tax it stops me.

Peggy brassett

Granville Road Littlehampton

