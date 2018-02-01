LETTER: Making park’s paths safer

Brookfield Park is a wonderful place – mature trees, duck pond, plenty of open space and lots of play areas.

It is a little jewel used and enjoyed by many people of all ages. It is just such a shame the footpaths there are so dreadful. This weather they are uneven, muddy puddles and one day there will be a nasty accident with someone slipping and falling.

It has been bad for the last few winters and I’m sure someone has mentioned it before.

I would like to think if the council can’t put this right, then maybe volunteers could help.

If the council provided an expert and the equipment I feel sure there would be a few people willing to give up an hour or two to provide useable safe pathways for everyone to walk safely on.

Chris Sturgess

Norman Close

Littlehampton

