LETTER: ‘Lovely place has become awful’

I agree 100 per cent with Sean Ridley’s letter in the Herald – born in Lancing and lived in Shoreham for the last 40 years, we have watched it being completely ruined in the last ten years.

The traffic is horrendous – every space has been built on and newcomers from Brighton and beyond are not at all friendly and it’s impossible to park.

We knew everyone in our road when we moved here. It was lovely but as time has gone on with people moving or passing away the new owners do not speak, not even good morning. It’s just so sad that such a lovely place has become so awful.

Mr & Mrs Heming

Southdown Road , Shoreham

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.