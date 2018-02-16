LETTER: Looking for pub information

With several others, I am trying to find information, especially photos, about a pub called The Gardeners Arms in Wick Street, Littlehampton.

It dated from 1866 and was destroyed by bombing on March 13, 1941.

The Littlehampton Gazette, on March 14, 1941, ran the story with a photo of the devastation. No other image of the pub has yet been found.

I attach a copy of that photo. Its location was close to what is now Wick Street’s junction with West Way.

The last landlord, a Mr Cochrane, had only been there for a couple of months before the bomb dropped.

Prior to that, Alfred Harry Twine had run the place for some ten years. The Wick Bowling Club had its HQ there, I believe.

If anyone has any information or photos relating to the pub, I’d love to hear from them. My email is mickreed@iinet.net.au

Mick Reed

Armidale

New South Wales, Australia

